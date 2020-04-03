Bob John Schatzel, beloved father, son and brother, age 52, of Chesaw, Washington, fell asleep in Jesus on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He bravely endured a long bout with Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Bob was born in Grand Forks Air Force Base Hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota on June 5th, 1967. He had a fun childhood growing up in Walla Walla, Washington. He graduated high school from Walla Walla Valley Academy and went on to receive an Associate of Arts degree in Diesel Mechanics from Walla Walla Community College.

His occupations included machinist, molderman and switchman. He loved the outdoors and his family most.

He was preceded in death by his youngest cherished daughter, Sarah L. Schatzel, in December 2019. He is survived by his ex-wife, Laura Linden; his eldest cherished daughter, Rebecca Schatzel; his parents, Henry J. Schatzel and Audrey M. Schatzel and his brother, Brian P. Schatzel (and Linda) and their child, Mya.

A memorial service will take place in Oroville, Washington, but will be postponed until COVID-19 funeral restrictions have been lifted. More information regarding the memorial service to be announced. Condolences may be expressed at lifeanchor@msn.com or P.O. Box 2002, Oroville, WA. 98844.