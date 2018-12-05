Betty Hall Stewart

Betty L. Baldwin-Meese-Hart-Hall-Stewart, age 89, of Oroville died on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at Regency of Omak. She was born September 2, 1929 in Healdsburg, California to parents Alvie and Letha Baldwin.

Betty moved from Yakima to Tonasket in the sixth grade where she graduated from high school in 1947. She later attended Seattle Central Community College where she earned an Associate of Applied Science degree. She worked at the Okanogan County Clerk’s Office for several years.

She married Malcolm Hall in 1980. They operated a hotel in Canada for several years, eventually owning and running Malcolm’s Duty-Free Store.

After they retired, they spent several winters in Big River, Calif. enjoying desert roving with other couples and collecting quartz and other rocks. That’s where Betty found a real talent for painting.

After Mal’s death, Betty stayed active in the community and the church. She made quilts, knitted and made the greatest rugs!

In 2017, she married Richard Stewart. Together they enjoyed her last winter down south.

Betty is survived by her husband, Richard Stewart; children, Jimmy (Arsheen) Meese, Stephen Meese, Cheryl Hanson, Randy (Crystal) Meese, 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, son Jerry and husband Malcolm.

She has been through many trials in her life, always overcoming them with her love of God and the Catholic Church. Betty was a member of the Catholic Church and the Senior Center. She will be missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 14, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Oroville Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Luta officiating, reception following. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at the Tonasket Cemetery. The family asks that memorials be made to the Cancer Society.

