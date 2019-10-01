Jacob Wayne Reese, 29-years-old, beloved son and brother passed away on September 26, 2019.

Jake loved the outdoors, his family and friends, and of course, his twin turbo 6.4L Ford F-350. He never missed the opportunity to pull over on the side of the road to enjoy the scenery. He had a heart of gold and always made sure to be there for the ones he loved.

He was born in Tonasket, Washington on Sept. 9, 1990 at 12:09 a.m. He attended school in Omak until the latter part of high school, where he graduated from Kettle Falls High School in 2009. He then moved between Spokane, Kettle Falls, and Colville until he landed a career as a Commercial Insurance Account Manager at Guide Insurance Services, Inc. in 2015. He had aspired to one day become a pilot.

Jake is survived by his father, Wayne Reese; his mother, Jeanette Fox-Pyper; his four younger siblings, Casey Fox, Garrett Pyper, Kade Pyper and Adisyn Pyper. And, the love of his life, Desiree Peterson. Also, his two cats that he loved dearly, his fat boy Melvin and his sweetheart Mitzi. As well as, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Darryl Reese.

Services for Jake will be held at 12:09 p.m. at the Flour Mill in Okanogan on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.