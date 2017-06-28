Ruth Alaine Adams

Ruth Alaine (Wills) (Harper) Adams, age 90 of Oroville, Washington, passed away at home on June 18, 2017. Ruth was born September 27, 1926 in Omak, Washington to Bernard Melvy Kerr Wills and Wiltrude E. (Carrel) Wills.

Ruth lived all her life in Oroville except for a brief period in 1948 in which she and her first husband, John Harper, lived in Ozark, Miss. Her parents, Bernard and Wiltrude, owned and operated the Fixit Shop that was located where the Wells Fargo Bank stands today. She and her brother, Elbert Wills, were raised in the home behind the Fixit Shop.

She married John Dean Harper in the late 40s. John Dean Harper passed away in 1966. She married Raymond Lewis Adams in the late 60s. Ray Adams passed away in 1995. Ruth lived the rest of her life in the house John Harper built in Oroville.

Ruth was an active member in the order of the Ellivoro Rebekah’s chapter No. 234. She was very active with Theta Rho Girls Club as well. She attended the Episcopal Church located in Oroville.

She is survived by her children Mary Bezak, Harold (Jan) Harper, Roy (Shirley) Harper, Paul (Stacey) Harper, Marie (Terry) Glover, 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren

She was preceded in death by Caroline Harper (infant daughter), John Dean Harper (first husband), Bernard Melvy Will (father), Wiltrude E. Wills (mother), Ray Lewis Adams (second husband) and Elbert K. Wills (brother).

Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Chruch with The Rev. Marilyn Wilder officiating.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in charge of arrangements.