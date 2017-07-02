Youth Cheerleading in Oroville

OROVILLE – Oroville will be conducting its inaugural year of Youth Cheerleading and is looking for kids who are interested in participating.

Oroville Pop Warner Cheerleading is still accepting registration for the 2017 season. Registration is $175 and includes registration and insurance fees and acomplete uniform composed of a shell, skirt, briefs, crop top, bow, poms, socks, personalized warm ups and personalized bag.

Practices will begin in August and the cheerleaders will support the Oroville Youth Football program at games beginning in September. Cheerleaders will also attend a showcase in Spokane at the end of the season to perform a routine, meet other cheerleaders and learn new skills.

For more information, contact Lisa Lindsay at 509-560-3828 or email orovillespirit@gmail.com.