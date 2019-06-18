WDFW Director holds digital Q&A for Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas and Grant county residents

WENATCHEE –Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind and his North Central Regional Director Jim Brown will take questions from the public in an online broadcast from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 20.

“I understand and care that the decisions we make in Olympia have a real ability to impact the quality of life in our communities,” said Susewind. “This is an opportunity for our customers to share the topics and issues with us that affect them in their own region.”

The director has held pervious “digital open house” events, but this is the first on a regional level. Members of the public can watch and ask questions from links on the department’s website,www.wdfw.wa.gov, or at https://player.invintus.com/? clientID=2836755451&eventID= 2019061014.

Susewind and Brown will share updates on a few local issues, such as challenges caused by the current drought, a proposed new shooting range, and the recent fire near Crab Creek.

Last fall, Susewind, who has been in the role for one year now, held a series of in-person open houses across the state in Spokane, Ephrata, Selah, Montesano, Ridgefield, and Issaquah, including a general digital open house in November of 2018. A second general digital open house with Q&A was held in May 2019.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is the state agency tasked with preserving, protecting and perpetuating fish, wildlife and ecosystems, while providing sustainable fishing and hunting opportunities.