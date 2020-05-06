Video: Free potato giveaway in Oroville

OROVILLE – There was a free giveaway of potatoes at Prince’s Center in Oroville on Wednesday, May 6 thanks to the Spokane Hutterian Brethren who donated the potatoes from their farm in Reardan, Washington.

The spuds were delivered by Kevin Barry out of Republic, who drives for Werner Enterprises who paid for his time and let him use one of their trucks. Akins Harvest Foods shared part of their parking lot for the event. Volunteers bagged and handed potatoes to each driver of the vehicles as they drove up one at a time.

See the video here, Potato Giveaway.