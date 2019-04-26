Update, second man dies from crash on Hwy. 97

Crash claims two victims

WENATCHEE – David W. Raymond, 71, has died from injuries he suffered in a crash on Monday, April 22, when his vehicle struck another which turned in front of him on Highway 97 in Omak.

The other driver, Eugune L. Layton, 87, Riverside, was pronounced deceased at Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak. Raymond had been airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center with serious injuries. His wife, Joannie E. Raymond, 66, was taken to Mid-Valley with lesser injuries.

According to an update from the Washington State Patrol, David Raymond passed away on Friday, April 26.

The original WSP accident report, said Layton was travelling southbound on Hwy. 97 in his 1997 Buick Lacrosse when he turned left to exit onto Engh Road. He was struck by a northbound 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Raymond, Molson. Both vehicles came to rest on the northbound shoulder.

According to Trooper N. Riel’s report, the cause of the accident was Layton failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

