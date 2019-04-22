Fatal accident on Hwy 97 near Omak

Molson man airlifted to Sacred Heart in Spokane

WENATCHEE – The Washington State Patrol is reporting a fatal accident that took place on Highway 97 and Engh Road in Omak.

Eugene L. Layton, 87, Riverside, died on Monday, April 22, 2019 after crossing into oncoming northbound traffic on Hwy. 97 while making a turn from Highway 97 to Engh Road, according to the WSP report filed by Trooper N. Riehl. The accident occurred around 2:45 p.m. and the occupants of the other vehicle in the crash were both injured

According to the accident report, Layton was travelling southbound on Hwy. 97 in his 1997 Buick Lacrosse. He turned left towards Engh Road and was struck by a northbound 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by David W. Raymond, 71, Molson. Both vehicles came to rest on the northbound shoulder.

Layton was pronounced deceased at Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak. Raymond was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane with serious injuries. His wife, Joanie E. Raymond, 66, was transported to Mid Valley Hospital.

According to Trooper Riel’s report the cause of the accident was Layton failing to yield to oncoming traffic.