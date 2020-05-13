Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Okanogan County

OKANOGAN – The number of people who have tested positive in the county increased by two, according to the Wednesday, May 13 update by Okanogan Public Health.

There are now a total of 33 confirmed cases, with 21 recovering and two deaths. Of the 937 samples that have been sent for testing, there have been 867 negative test results and 37 tests results pending.

“Okanogan County Public Health is reporting two new cases today. The new cases are from the South County area,” states the agency update.

Confirmed cases to date are from the following parts of Okanogan County: 11 from the Colville Reservation, five from the Methow Valley, six from South County (Pateros to Malott), 10 from Mid-County (Malott to Riverside), one from North County (Riverside to Oroville).

“As we look towards our plans for moving into Phase 2, it is important we remember the basics. It is incredibly important that we continue to take these individual precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” says the agency.

Public Health Recommends

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

Stay home if you are sick

Follow isolation and quarantine guidance from your healthcare provider and Okanogan County Public Health

Wear a mask in public places when around other people

Social distancing: maintain 6 feet between yourself and others

“Thank you to all who are taking steps to protect each other! Stay Home, Stay Healthy!”

More information:

State Dept. of Health Call Center 1-800-525-0127 Press # after the prompt

Education & Information www.doh.wa.gov/emergencies/coronavirus

