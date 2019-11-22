Tonasket man charged with murder in connection to body found in trunk

OKANOGAN – A Tonasket man has been charged in the death of his wife, Angela M. Bowers, whose remains were found in the trunk of a burned out car in Aeneas Valley last June.

Lance R. Bowers, 37, was arrested for murder in the first degree and arson on Nov. 20, 2019. Bowers was already in custody in the Okanogan County Jail on firearms possession charges related to a standoff with sheriff’s deputies last June. He is currently being held on $1.5 million bail.

“The Okanogan County Sheriff’s office detectives have made an arrest in connection with this Homicide/Arson investigation, which was reported June 3, 2019,” said Sheriff Tony Hawley. “The investigation began after Aeneas Valley Fire District #16 responded to a vehicle fire on Frosty Creek Road. Firefighters extinguished the fire and discovered burned human remains in the trunk of the vehicle. The remains were burnt beyond recognition.”

During the investigation, Sgt. Tait Everett and Deputy Isaiah Holloway contacted Lance Bowers near the Aeneas Valley Store. During that contact, Bowers brandished a firearm and was shot by the deputies. Sgt. Everett also utilized K9 Havoc during the contact. None of the deputies were injured during the confrontation. The suspect was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee where he was treated for his injuries and released. He was booked into Chelan County Regional Jail and later transferred to Okanogan County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree.

“The Okanogan County Coroner’s office ordered an autopsy be conducted in an effort to determine the identity of the victim and cause/manner of death. After the autopsy, the results were still inconclusive for the identity; however the victim was determined to be a female,” said Sheriff Hawley. “DNA evidence was sent to the Washington State Patrol crime laboratory for scientific examination.” said Sheriff Hawley.

Coroner David Rodriguez issued a death certificate in connection with the homicide investigation identifying the victim as Angela Bowers, who had been listed as a missing person since June 17, 2019.

Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to contact the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office at 509-422-7200.

