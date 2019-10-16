Angela Bowers-Petrozzi, age 38 of Tonasket, Washington, died on June 3, 2019 in Tonasket.

Angela was born on May 22, 1981 in Omak, Washington to her parents, Deborah Goodrich and Robert Petrozzi.

As a young girl, the family moved to Snohomish County until 1996, when they moved to Tonasket where she attended school. Angela worked as a nurse’s aide at North Valley Nursing Home and also in home care.

Angela is survived by her parents, Deborah and Lenard Goodrich and Robert Pertozzi; her children, Darren Bowers and Jaden Bowers; her three brothers, Cody Goodrich, Dominic Petrozzi, Skyler Goodrich and her sister, Devon Goodrich.

There will be a service held at the Community Cultural Center of Tonasket at 411 S. Western Ave, Tonasket Washington, on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.