TONASKET – There will be a special meeting held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Tonasket City Hall Council Chambers.

The purpose of the special meeting is to consider and possibly take action on an Interlocal Agreement with Okanogan County for Building Official Services and to hold an executive session according to RCW 42.30.110 (1) (i).

Those with special hearing, language or access needs should contact City Hall, 509-486-2132, 24 hours prior to the meeting.