Tonasket City Council Special Meeting

TONASKET – A special meeting of the City Council of the City of Tonasket will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 7 pm.

The purpose of the meeting is to take action on the proposed Labor Agreement by and between the City of Tonasket and Teamsters Local Union No. 760.

This meeting is open to the public by telephone by calling 1-425-436-6362 and access code 245171. City hall is open during this meeting. Social distancing will be enforced. The city encourage people to access the meeting by telephone.