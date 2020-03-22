Suspect arrested in death of Tonasket man

Sheriff seeks additional information on incident

TONASKET – A man suspected of killing another man at the Roundup in Tonasket on Saturday, March 21, was arrested in Loomis by the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Department.

“On Saturday, March 21, 2020 at about 5:39 p.m. Okanogan County Sheriff’s Deputies and Lifeline Ambulance were dispatched to 319 S Whitcomb Ave, Tonasket to a report of a 57-year-old man who had been assaulted and was covered in blood. When the first responders arrived, the male was deceased,” said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley in a press release Sunday.

Based on previous contacts at this location, Deputy Ricardo Covarrubias was familiar with those at the location and recognized the reported suspect. He was able to obtain information about the location where the suspect had fled, according to Sheriff Hawley.

“At about 9:53 p.m. Sgt Ted Shook and Deputy Cody Lunn were able to locate Antonio Mateo, 34, in the area of Loomis, Washington. He was arrested and booked into the Okanogan County Jail for murder in the first degree. We are working with the Okanogan County Coroner Rodriguez to complete the next of kin notification of the deceased male,” said Sheriff Hawley.

Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory are continuing the investigation and collecting evidence from the crime scene.

Those with any information about this homicide investigation are encouraged to call 509-422-7232 and request to speak with Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Detectives.