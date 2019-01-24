‘Too little to late’ – Sitzmark Ski Area won’t open this season

HAVILLAH – Due to too little snow early in the ski season the Sitzmark Ski Area decided at their Jan. 23 meeting not to open the hill this season to skiing.

“The Sitzmark Board of Directors had to make a difficult decision at last night’s meeting not to open Sitzmark this season. The decision was based on many factors, the most important one is the lack of early season snow,” said board member Sandra Sutton.

She continued, “We did get a decent amount of snow overnight Tuesday, unfortunately it was too little, too late. The long term forecast does not include snow, creating too short of a season.”