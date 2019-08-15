Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for missing 76-year-old with dementia

By on August 15, 2019 in Court, Police & 911 Calls, News
Gail Smith is missing and anyone seeing him is asked to contact the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Communications at 509-422-7232.

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in looking for a missing person. Gail Smith is a 76- year-old male who has early onset of dementia.

Web Silver Alert Smith Tahoe-34Smith left his residence on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at about 3 p.m. He was last seen driving a 1999 Silver Chevrolet Tahoe with Iowa License #IZ578 on North Star Road traveling towards Brewster, Washington. He has recently moved from Iowa and is not very familiar with the area, according to Sheriff Tony Hawley.

Web Silver Alert Tahoe License-34Smith was last seen wearing jeans, a light colored shirt and may possibly be wearing a hat that says “Navy” on it.

The sheriff asks that anyone with information that will assist the sheriff’s office to locate him to please contact

Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Communications at 509-422-7232.

 

