Sen. Cantwell announces $225K grant to bolster economic development for Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties

Cantwell-backed program will fund implementation of new strategy to diversify, strengthen county economies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced that the North Central Washington Economic Development District has been awarded an Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant by the U.S. Department of Commerce to implement a comprehensive economic development strategy (CEDS) for Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties.

The grant contributes $225,000 to the $450,000 CEDS project, which establishes a roadmap for private and public sector collaboration to create economic development that strengthens and diversifies the regional economy, supports private investments, and creates jobs in the region.

“This grant is critical to help provide the vision that Chelan, Douglasand Okanogan counties need to continue to create sustainable jobs and spur diverse economic development,” said Cantwell, the Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and a member of the Senate Small Business Committee. “Creating strong private and public partnerships will help the region find new and innovative ways to increase job growth and economic opportunity.”

Sen. Cantwell has been an ardent supporter of EDA grants during her career in the Senate. She consistently supports the program during the appropriations process, ensuring that strong economic development projects throughout the country receive the necessary funding.