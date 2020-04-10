Regional library adds new online features to bring library to more people

Submitted by Michelle McNiel

Communications Manager

North Central Regional Library

While its libraries are closed, North Central Regional Library has added some new online features to bring the library to more people.

Some of the new and expanded services include:

A new eCard for people who live in North Central Washington but can’t go to a library right now to get a physical library card. The eCard grants access to all of NCRL’s online resources, including ebooks, audiobooks, digital magazines, streaming services for TV shows, movies, and music, language learning sites, and digital access to newspapers including the New York Times and Seattle Times.

Increased numbers of ebooks, eaudiobooks, music, and movies that can be borrowed or streamed at one time.

Designated times when people can either live-chat online or call library staff to get answers to questions and help using online resources. Live-chat for general questions is available at ncrl.org weekdays from 9-11am, and phone support for online resources is available by calling 509-888-8155 weekdays from 1-3pm.

Sharing story time videos, DIY STEM projects, readers advisory, health and wellness information, homeschool ideas, and other online resources on social media and their website.

“We are absolutely committed to continuing to support our communities, even with our facilities closed to the public,” said NCRL Executive Director Barbara Walters. “Our digital resources are always available, and we are continuing to expand these services and make them easier to access for everyone.”

Sign up for the eCard and find online resources at www.ncrl.org, and check out videos and other information on the North Central Regional Library Facebook and Instagram sites. New content is being posted daily.

A team of library staff are working from their homes during the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order to create new digital content. For example, bilingual outreach and children’s services staff are making story time videos, and STEM librarians are posting ideas for projects that can be done with items found around the home. Staff are also posting information on how to keep your book club active, how-to videos for navigating online resources, weekly tips and resources, and even some ideas for engaging teens. Check NCRL’s website and Facebook page daily for new ideas!

“I am so impressed with the dedication, creativity, and hard work that our library staff has been demonstrating in service to our communities under these difficult and rapidly-changing circumstances,” Walters added. “If it can be done, it’s being planned and being done.”