PUD Board to review budget at special meeting

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Public Utility District will be holding a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. where the board of commissioners will review the proposed 2018 budget.

The regular meeting of the commissioners will be held on Monday, Oct. 23, beginning at 2:30 p.m. with the first item of business being a 30-minute closed door executive session. The regular business meeting, open to the public, will commence at 3 p.m.

Both meetings will be held in the PUD Auditorium located at 1331 Second Avenue North in Okanogan.