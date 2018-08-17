Oroville wastewater treatment plant wins state Outstanding Award

City recognized for fifth consecutive year

OLYMPIA – Oroville’s wastewater treatment plant was deemed outstanding by the Department of Ecology, one of 111 in the state to be recognized. It was Oroville’s fifth consecutive year to receive the honor.

“Once the tap is turned on, most of us don’t think twice about the water that goes down the drain or is flushed down the toilet. Yet the water that leaves our homes and businesses contains chemicals, pathogens, and other waste that can be harmful to human health and the environment. If you live in an urban area, your wastewater goes to a treatment plant. These facilities are essential to keeping Washington’s waters clean,” states Ecology in a recent press release.

The Department of Ecology honors the state’s top-performing facilities with the annual Wastewater Treatment Plant Outstanding Performance Award. This year, they recognized 111 wastewater treatment plants — about a third of all systems operating across the state — that achieved full compliance with their water quality permits in 2017.

Other cities in Okanogan County to receive the Outstanding Performance Award were Okanogan,Omak, Pateros and Twisp.

“Washington’s growing population creates a greater need for wastewater treatment every day. Talented and proficient plant operators are critical to meeting this challenge and ensuring successful plant operations that protect the health of Washington’s waters,” said Ecology Water Quality Program Manager Heather Bartlett. “We commend and appreciate their efforts.”

In picking the winners, Ecology evaluated all the plants operating in Washington to determine how they were meeting the state pollution limits, monitoring and reporting requirements, spill prevention planning, pretreatment, and operational demands outlined in their permits.

The city of Manchester’s wastewater treatment plant has earned an Outstanding Performance Award every year since Ecology’s program began in 1995. The Port Townsend Wastewater Treatment Plant has had perfect performance for 20 years, and six plants now have perfect performance for 10 consecutive years: Clallam Bay Corrections Wastewater Treatment Plant