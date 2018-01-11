Oroville student chooses HOPE for Senior Project

By on January 11, 2018 in Community, News

Collecting needed items and planning dinner for homeless

GT LogoOROVILLE – Oroville senior Stephanie Rodriguez has chosen to work for the homeless as her Senior Project.

“I have chosen to do Project H.O.P.E. as my way of giving back to the community. Project H.O.P.E is called Help Our People Eat,” she said. “This project is to help the homeless out in their time of need this season.”

Rodriguez has been collecting blankets, clothes and towels. She has also put out cans for donations. The money collected will go toward a dinner she is making for the homeless on Jan. 20 at the Oroville Depot Museum.

For more information contact Debbie Rodriguez at 509-560-9639.

 

About Gary DeVon

Gary DeVon is the managing editor of the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune and celebrated his 25th year at the newspaper in August 2012. He graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Communications - Print Journalism, with an emphasis in photojournalism. He is a proud alumnus of Oroville High School. His family first settled in Okanogan County in the late 1800s. His parents are Judy DeVon and the late Larry DeVon and he has two younger brothers - Dante and Michael. Many family members still call Oroville home. He has a grown daughter, Segornae Douglas and a young granddaughter, Erin.
View all posts by Gary DeVon