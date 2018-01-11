Oroville student chooses HOPE for Senior Project

Collecting needed items and planning dinner for homeless

OROVILLE – Oroville senior Stephanie Rodriguez has chosen to work for the homeless as her Senior Project.

“I have chosen to do Project H.O.P.E. as my way of giving back to the community. Project H.O.P.E is called Help Our People Eat,” she said. “This project is to help the homeless out in their time of need this season.”

Rodriguez has been collecting blankets, clothes and towels. She has also put out cans for donations. The money collected will go toward a dinner she is making for the homeless on Jan. 20 at the Oroville Depot Museum.

For more information contact Debbie Rodriguez at 509-560-9639.