OROVILLE – Mayor Jon Neal has declared the week of April 24 through April 28 as the annual Oroville Spring Clean-up.

The pickup date will be Wednesday, April 26 and if needed there will be an additional pickup on Thursday, April 27. No charge for burnables (yard trash) although burnables must be separated and placed into cardboard boxes or paper bags (no plastic bags). Limbs may be bundled for easy pickup. Collection fees may be assessed for appliances, tires, large pickups, etc. Batteries and hazardous materials will not be collected.

The Mayor and City Council are encouraging all residents and property owner to take pride in the community by participating in the Spring Clean-up. They hope residents will take advantage of this opportunity to cleanup their neighborhood.

Residents may schedule pick-ups by contacting City Hall at 509-476-2926.