OROVILLE – The Oroville Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Oroville Christmas Tree Lighting this Saturday, Dec. 2 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Centennial Park.

The chamber asks you to join them for music, hot dogs, hot chocolate and Santa and Mrs. Claus as they light up the town tree. The Oroville Fire Department will deliver Santa and his wife to the park by 6 p.m. Santa will be available on the gazebo to listen to Christmas wishes and pose with children for photos.

The Oroville High School and Elementary School band and choir have been invited to participate.

“We will also have a burn barrel for warming up in case it is a bit chilly. It is December after all” said Chamber President Karen Frisbie, adding, “We would love to see everyone start December celebrating as a community. Let’s fill the street.”