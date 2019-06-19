Okanogan County Sheriff’s K9 Unit finds 186 pounds of meth on National Forest

MAZAMA – An Okanogan County Sheriff’s K9 Unit located two suitcases full of methamphetamine on the Okanogan National Forest last Monday, June 17, worth about $1 million on the street, according to Sheriff Tony Hawley.

“The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit assisted Homeland Security Investigations with a cross border air smuggling investigation on the Okanogan National Forest near the town of Mazama,” said Sheriff Hawley. “Sergeant Gene Davis and his K9 partner Gunner assisted with a narcotics search of the area and K9 Gunner located two suitcase full of methamphetamine weighing 186 pounds.”

The methamphetamine was located in a heavily brushy area in the National Forest. The street value of the seized methamphetamine is estimated to be around one million dollars, according to Hawley.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office currently has two K9 teams, Sergeant Gene Davis with K9 Gunner and Sergeant Tait Everett with K9 Havoc. Both K9 Gunner and K9 Havoc were purchased with funds raised by the citizens of Okanogan County. K9 Gunner and Sergeant Gene Davis have been working as team for six years.