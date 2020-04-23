Okanogan County Public Health reports first death from COVID-19 in county

“Okanogan County Public Health and The Colville Tribes is extremely saddened to report the first COVID-19 related death in Okanogan County. Our deepest sympathies go out to all loved ones during this time.” Okanogan County Public Health

County health agency believes there are more positive novel caronavirus cases than count suggests

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Public Health has reported the first death in Okanogan County from COVID-19, as well as one confirmed new case of the virus bringing the number to 19.

“Okanogan County Public Health and The Colville Tribes is extremely saddened to report the first COVID-19 related death in Okanogan County. Our deepest sympathies go out to all loved ones during this time,” reads a statement from the latest update from the health agency.

Public Health, in partnership with The Colville Tribes, continues to investigate contacts of all persons who test positive in the county. They are encouraging people to cooperate and provide all the information they have in the contact investigations as they will aid them in addressing the pandemic.

Currently there are 19 confirmed cases of of Covid-19 in Okanogan County, with 13 people listed as “recovering.” A total of 581 samples have been sent for testing, with 489 negative test results returned and 73 test results pending.

Public Health says there are nine people who tested positive from the Colville Indian Reservation, five from the Methow Valley, one from South County (Pateros to Malott), three from Central Valley (Malott to Riverside) and one from North County (Riverside to Oroville).

“It is important to know who you have been in contact with and where you have been so as to assure everyone’s safety,” states Public Health. “We continue to stress the importance of continued social distancing. As we have reported in the past, due to specific testing criteria and limited testing supplies we believe COVID-19 is more widespread in our county than our confirmed case counts suggest.”

Public Health is reminding people that is “each of our responsibilities to continue to protect our family, friends and fellow community members by continuing to follow the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. We are very grateful to all of you who are doing your part to combat this virus.”

Further information resources:

Washington State Department of Health Call Center 1-800-525-0127, Press # after the prompt

Education & Information www.doh.wa.gov/emergencies/coronavirus

Okanogan County Alerts Sign up for alerts like these from Emergency Management at: https://www.okanogandem.org.