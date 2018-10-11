Okanogan County Commissioners lift burn ban

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Board of Commissioners lifted the countywide burn ban on Monday, Oct. 8 with Resolution 104-2018.

With the recent rainfall and increased moisture over the weekend fire danger levels have been reduced. Community members are urged to contact their local fire district prior to burning and check the daily burn decision for your area. If the daily burn decision and your local fire district allows for burning, only burn dry, unprocessed natural vegetation.

Conditions are still dry in some areas, so be sure to burn only what you can control and follow all local fire safety regulations. Also check the county commissioner’s page for any further updates on the burn ban status. To check the Ecology daily burn decision for your county, call 1-800-406-5322 after 9 a.m. of the day you wish to burn.