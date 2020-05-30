National Weather Service issues Severe Weather Alert for Okanogan County

SPOKANE – The Spokane office of the National Weather Service has issued a severe weather alert for Okanogan County with high gusty winds, heavy rains, lightening and possible large hail. This storm is forecast to arrive in the county around 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 30.

According to the NWS, people should be prepared; Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening across central and eastern Washington with isolated severe storms elsewhere. Strong winds, hail, lightning and brief heavy rains are possible around any thunderstorms.

For a review of today’s National Weather Service Special Weather Briefing for May 30th, please link to the following:

Recorded Video Briefing:

http://www.youtube.com/NWSSpokane

PDF of briefing slides:

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/media/otx/outreach/briefing/wxbrief_slides.pdf

Please monitor the National Weather Service web site for the latest updates at https://weather.gov/spokane.