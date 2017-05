May Day 3 on 3 Basketball Classic 2017

Results of the Oroville May Day 3 on 3 Basketball Classic are:

Mens Open: ONE PLAY GROUND LEGEND (Omak/Wilbur/Okanogan) -Daryl Squetimkin, Gabe Aubertin, Jeremiah Riggle, Gage Wilson

Womens Open: BING BALLERZ (Tonasket/Riverside/Omak/Okanogan) - Janice Wilson, Ashley Baker, Esmeralda Mosqueda, Caitlyn Behymer

Mens High School: COOKIES & KAREEM (Oroville) - Austin Bernard, Sage Sarmiento, Anthony Jamison, David Iniguez

Womens High School: SHAPES (Oroville/Tonasket) - Havannah Worrell, Ashlynn Willis, Janessa Morin

Boys U14: TONASKET 8 (Tonasket) - Bo Sliverthorn, Josh Bello, Mason Landdeck, Logan Clark

Girls U14: PORK FRIED RICE (Oroville) - Hadley Blasey, Kensie Hugus, Emily Rawley, Madelyn Martin

Boys U12: BURRIOT ELITE (Ephrata) - Travis Hendrick, Carter Burns, Mason Moore, Wilson Lybbert

Girls U12: TONASKET GIRLS (Tonasket) - Grace Wilson, Jacie Deebach, Emma Wilson, Jazmine Davenport

Boys U10: T-1 (Tonasket) - Tanner Tompkins, Brandon Prock, Kristian Jones, Jayton Caddy

Girls U10: ELECTRIC FENCERS (Tonasket) - Charlee Buchert, Dixie Williams, Maggie Ramon, Macy Vassar

The Booster Club offered would like to say a special thanks to their sponsors:

GOLD: Oroville Reman and Reload, Double A Logging, Oroville Tires Shaub-Ellison Company, Discount Fireworks, Gebbers Farms

SILVER: VIP Insurance, Oroville Pharmacy, Oroville Dental Center, Frontier Foods, Nulton Irrigation, Oroville Building Supply

BRONZE: Beanblossom Backhoe Services, Garrett Construction, Tibbs Plumbing Services, Upper Valley Disposal, Co-Energy, Oroville Mini Storage, Umpqua Bank, Atkins Harvest Foods, Jack Hammer Production, Pastime Bar & Grill, Vinnie’s Carpet Cleaning

“And a huge thank you to our volunteers from getting sponsors, to setup, court monitors, concessions, to clean up and teardown, to each & every person that helped make our 3 on 3 tournament a success,” said organizers of the tournament from the Oroville Booster Club. “Thank you to the parents and players who continually support the Booster Club by participating and practicing good sportsmanship every year.”