IRIS to host ninth annual NCW Community Success Summit in Pateros

Submitted by Nancy Warner

IRIS Program Coordinator

WENATCHEE – The Initiative for Rural Innovation & Stewardship (IRIS) will showcase success stories from across the region when it teams up with partners to convene the ninth annual NCW Community Success Summit in Pateros on Thursday, Nov. 15. “Pateros Strong” is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pateros school gym.

Presentations will include those by middle school students about the history of Pateros, followed by Mayor Carlene Anders, “Pateros Strong,” about the community’s ability to work together in times of need, such as during the Carlton Complex Fire in 2014. Regional success stories will include the Community for the Advancement of Family Education (CAFÉ) leadership model by Teresa Bendito and Lizbeth Rivera and that by Luke Ellington about the North Central Regional Library’s bookmobile program and their outreach to the remote corners of our region.

Additionally, more than 40 stories will be shared in the Success Story Exchange co-facilitated by Pateros students where participants will present success stories that contribute to the kind of community we want to live in – one that maintains diverse, healthy ecosystems, fosters a high quality of life for all, and bridges cultural and political divides.

Other elements of the summit will include lunch, catered by Sweet River Bakery, live music and sponsor displays. Event planners anticipate that more than 160 people from Pateros and across the region will participate in the summit this year. To register, view the agenda and preview this year’s Success Story Exchange visit www.irisncw.org.

IRIS has been working with s Summit Advisory Committee to plan a series of companion events in conjunction with this year’s summit including:

November 14, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Reception at Pateros School featuring “Smoke and Reflections” exhibit and debut of film “Twisp: The Power of Community.” Refreshments provided by the City of Pateros. No registration needed.

November 16, 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Produce Processing Innovations Mobile Tour hosted by Washington Department of Agriculture, Economic Alliance and IRIS. For more information and to register visit https://bit.ly/2NP2IFo

October 5 – November 30 “A Picture of Health in NCW” traveling photography exhibit on display at Pateros, Brewster, Okanogan and Omak libraries. Hosted by North Central Regional Library in collaboration with IRIS and Community Choice.

IRIS is proud to acknowledge our 2020 Legacy Partners including the Port of Douglas County, Community Choice, The Wenatchee World, and Wenatchee Valley College. Annual sponsors for this event include the City of Pateros, Pateros School District, Craft3, Molina Healthcare, Okanogan Conservation District, The Nature Conservancy, Coordinated Care, Washington Department of Agriculture, Washington Department of Ecology, Economic Alliance, North Central Regional Library, North Central Washington Economic Development District, and the Bridge Research and Innovation Center.

For more information about sponsoring, contributing to the summit scholarship fund, or volunteering to help with the 2018 NCW Community Success Summit please contact the IRIS office at 509-888-7374, irisncw@gmail.com. To register, view the agenda and preview this year’s Success Story Exchange visit www.irisncw.org.