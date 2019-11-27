Free Thanksgiving Dinner offered by America’s Family Grill

By on November 27, 2019 in Community, News

Tonasket and Oroville Eagles offering free dinner as well

NORTH COUNTY — America and Louis Perez and the staff of America’s Family Grill are inviting people to come join them for a free Thanksgiving Dinner this Thursday, Nov. 28 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at their restaurant at 1518 Main Street in Oroville.

This is the fourth or fifth time a free Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings has been offered to the community, according to America Perez, who owns and runs the restaurant.

Gary DeVon/staff photo America Perez and America’s Family Grill are offering a free Thanksgiving dinner as a way of giving back to the community on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Gary DeVon/staff photo
America Perez and America’s Family Grill are offering a free Thanksgiving dinner as a way of giving back to the community on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We try to do it all,” she said about preparing the dinner. “I do it because I want to say thank you to the community for supporting our business and to give something back.”

The dinner is advertised as free to all, “If you come alone, or not cooking dinner on Thanksgiving Day, you are welcome to come.”

“We will accept donations, but they are not necessary. We are not doing this for money, we are doing it for the community,” she said.

Those in Tonasket can partake in the Tonasket Eagles’ annual Thanksgiving Dinner from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The organization promises the main trimmings and says salads and desserts are welcome. The dinner is by donation. The Tonasket Eagles’ Aerie is located at 213 S. Western Ave.

There is also a free Thanksgiving dinner at the Oroville Eagles, 1319 Golden St., at 1 p.m.

About Gary DeVon

Gary DeVon is the managing editor of the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune and celebrated his 25th year at the newspaper in August 2012. He graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Communications - Print Journalism, with an emphasis in photojournalism. He is a proud alumnus of Oroville High School. His family first settled in Okanogan County in the late 1800s. His parents are Judy DeVon and the late Larry DeVon and he has two younger brothers - Dante and Michael. Many family members still call Oroville home. He has a grown daughter, Segornae Douglas and a young granddaughter, Erin.
View all posts by Gary DeVon