Free Thanksgiving Dinner offered by America’s Family Grill

Tonasket and Oroville Eagles offering free dinner as well

NORTH COUNTY — America and Louis Perez and the staff of America’s Family Grill are inviting people to come join them for a free Thanksgiving Dinner this Thursday, Nov. 28 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at their restaurant at 1518 Main Street in Oroville.

This is the fourth or fifth time a free Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings has been offered to the community, according to America Perez, who owns and runs the restaurant.

“We try to do it all,” she said about preparing the dinner. “I do it because I want to say thank you to the community for supporting our business and to give something back.”

The dinner is advertised as free to all, “If you come alone, or not cooking dinner on Thanksgiving Day, you are welcome to come.”

“We will accept donations, but they are not necessary. We are not doing this for money, we are doing it for the community,” she said.

Those in Tonasket can partake in the Tonasket Eagles’ annual Thanksgiving Dinner from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The organization promises the main trimmings and says salads and desserts are welcome. The dinner is by donation. The Tonasket Eagles’ Aerie is located at 213 S. Western Ave.

There is also a free Thanksgiving dinner at the Oroville Eagles, 1319 Golden St., at 1 p.m.