Economic Alliance and Twisp Works collaborate to launch a Okanogan County Small Business Emergency Grant

In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Governors Stay Home, Stay Healthy order and it’s impacts to our local small business community, the Okanogan County Economic Alliance in collaboration with Twisp Works initiated a grant opportunity for small businesses in Okanogan County.

Starting the week of May 21st, the Economic Alliance will award 10 grants of $1,500 under the framework of “Relief versus Recovery.” The award can be used for either immediate relief (paying rent, utilities, and other fixed business expenses), preparing for reopening (Purchase of PPE for employees) or for recovery purposes (projects to help make these businesses more resilient and viable for the future). Examples of recovery include, the cost of creating a website, establishing a paypal or other online purchasing format, constructing a takeout window, at-home salon services, etc.

Earth and Sky Studio’s has created a great website where businesses can apply and where community members, organizations or anyone who would like to support their local businesses can donate to this fund. 100% of the donations will go to a local business.

For more information and to access the website please go to: https://supportokanogan. biz/