Drug Task Force arrests five in Okanogan area

OKANOGAN – The North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force executed two search warrants on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 in the Okanogan area, seizing large amounts of narcotics and leading to the arrest of five suspects.

Warrants were served on two homes, one on Elmway and the other on North 5th Ave., aided by the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Omak and Twisp Police departments and the Okanogan County Special Response Team. The North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force (NCWNTF) seized large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, according to Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley in a press release.

Maudean L. Vervalen, 29, was arrested on four felony charges including two-counts of delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drugs by a prisoner. Clifton R. Scroggins, 45, was arrested for two felony

charges, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine. Luis A. Orosco, 34, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, heroin and on two felony warrants and a misdemeanor warrant.

Stacy L. Rodriguez, 52, and Ashley J. Pearl, 32, were each arrested for a felony warrant.

“ In November 2018 the NCWNTF began investigating a drug trafficking organization which led to five arrests and two search warrants. Law Enforcement is continuing the investigation and actively searching for at least one other suspect in connection with this investigation,” said Hawley.