Cops, Courts & 911 Stats

Superior Court
Criminal
- The court found probable cause for Alex Whistelkia Ensberg, 23, Okanogan, with second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred March 8.
- The court found probable cause for Quiana Darlene Jones, 23, Omak, with POCS (methamphetamine), use of drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree assault (DV) and third-degree malicious mischief (DV). The crimes allegedly occurred March 9.
- Henry Floyd Robinson, 45, Omak, pleaded guilty March 14 to third-degree assault (health-care worker). Robinson was sentenced to three months in jail and fined $1,260.50 for the Jan. 15 crime.
- Hannah Lyn Galloway, 29, Oroville, pleaded guilty March 15 to first-degree trafficking in stolen property. The crime occurred Nov. 25, 2014. In a second case, Galloway pleaded guilty March15 to forgery and two counts of third-degree theft. The court dismissed an additional count of forgery and two counts of third-degree possession of stolen property. Those crimes occurred Oct. 31, 2016. In a third case, Galloway pleaded guilty March 15 to two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Those crimes occurred Feb. 10. Galloway was sentenced to a total of 20 months in prison and fined a total of $4,710.50.
District Court
- Patrick Blaine Stevens, 22, Omak, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Stevens received a 364-day suspended sentence and fined $833.
- Cameron John Taylor, 22, Omak, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Taylor was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $1,233.
- Norberta Vallee Taylor, 33, Omak, guilty of DUI. Taylor was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended, and fined $1,241.
- John Fitzgerald Timentwa, 52, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and DUI. Timentwa was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined a total of $2,636.
- Constancio Vazquez Guzman, 52, Tonasket, had a charge dismissed: operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Kevin Carroll Weber, 26, Tonasket, had a third-degree theft charge dismissed.
- Christopher Keith Winders, 27, Okanogan, guilty of second-degree DWLS. Winders was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended, and fined $1,123.
911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, March 13, 2017
- Domestic dispute on Maple St. in Okanogan.
- Public urination on Eastside Oroville Rd. near Oroville.
- Assault on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Burglary on Juniper Pl. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on S. Elm St. in Omak.
- Tuesday, March 14, 2017
- Assault on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Sunrise Heights near Okanogan.
- Juvenile problem on Omak River Rd. near Omak.
- Malicious mischief on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on E. Sixth Ave. in Omak.
- David Martin Roland, 40, booked on Tribal warrants for fourth-degree assault (DV) and interfering with reporting (DV).
- Jordan James Ponce, 28, booked on FTC warrants for DUI and first-degree DWLS.
- Roberta Agnus Marylynn Louie, 18,booked for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
- Janalda Lynn Warbus, 26, booked for second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and a DOC detainer.
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
- TMVWOP on Robinson Canyon Rd. near Omak.
- Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on N. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak. River screens reported missing.
- Harassment on Riebbe Rd. near Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Swanson Mill Rd. near Oroville.
- Fraud on Hendrick Rd. near Oroville.
- Motorcycle theft on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on E. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on E. Grape Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on E. Seventh Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Weapons offense on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Automobile theft on S. Western Ave. in Tonasket.
- Drugs on E. Hwy. 20 in Tonasket.
- Salome Ortiz Melendrez, 41, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Jose Muniz Salas Jr., 27, booked on an FTA warrant for first-degree criminal trespassing.
- Joaquin Polito Vazquez, 21, booked on a USBP hold.
Thursday, March 16, 2017
- Two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 97 in Okanogan. Two fatalities reported.
- Warrant arrest on E. Third St. in Tonasket.
- Burglary on W. Bartlett Ave. in Okanogan.
- Vehicle-vs.-pedestrian crash on Hwy. 97 in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Theft on Conconully St. in Okanogan.
- Drugs on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
- Trespassing on Vic Smith Rd. near Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Ellisforde Bridge Rd. near Ellisforde.
- Burglary on Juniper Pl. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Harassment on Ferry St. in Omak.
- DWLS on Main St. in Oroville.
- Drugs on Fir St. in Oroville.
- Theft on Third Ave. in Oroville.
- Oralia Joellyn Harry, 26, booked on an FTA warrant for first-degree criminal trespassing.
- Andrea Beth Calico, 39, court commitments for DUI and two counts of third-degree DWLS.
- Thomas Michael Duran, 24, booked for attempted residential burglary.
- Tristan Devlyn Rodriguez, 20, booked on a drug court violation.
- Chad David Buckmiller, 35, booked on FTA warrants for POCS and fourth-degree assault; and DOC detainer.
- Trudie Leigh Mapes, 29, booked for third-degree DWLS.
- James Dale Watkins, 57, booked for POCS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Aaron Darnell George, 28, booked for third-degree malicious mischief.
Friday, March 17, 2017
- Domestic dispute on N. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- DWLS on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Drugs on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Escape on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Assault on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Warnock Rd. in Oroville.
- Assault on N. Main St. in Conconully.
- Public intoxication on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Burglary on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St.in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
- Assault on Main St. in Oroville.
- Sex offense on E. Seventh St. in Tonasket.
- Diana Kay Matthiesen, 45, booked for third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
Saturday, March 18, 2017
- Threats on Broser Way near Tonasket.
- Weapons offense on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- Harassment on Chesaw Rd. near Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Robinson Canyon Rd. near Omak.
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket. Injuries reported.
- Warrant arrest on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Pan Vista in Omak.
- Assault on 19th Ave. in Oroville.
- Sex offense on Central Ave. in Oroville.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- Two-vehicle crash on Fir St. in Oroville.
- Disorderly conduct on Central Ave. in Oroville.
- Samantha Garcia, 27, booked on a bond revocation.
- Cayden Lee Latimer, 20, booked on an FTA warrant for possession of marijuana.
- Jamie Russell Ayres, 38, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Roy Lewis Sommer, 39, booked for fourth-degree assault.
- Andre Pierre Picard, 60, booked on an FTA arrant for third-degree DLWS.
- Brent Joseph Cooper, 30, booked for attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon and third-degree DWLS.
Sunday, March 19, 2017
- Warrant arrest on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Omak River Rd. near Omak.
- Juvenile problem on Hendrick Rd. near Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Locust St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Burglary on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on Koala Dr. in Omak.
- DWLS on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Cody Allen Moore, 26, booked for POCS.
- Kyle N.W. Johnson, 20, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Alicia Jonelle Wilson, 22, booked on warrants for making a false or misleading statement, non-emergency use of the 9-1-1 system and disorderly conduct.
- Juan Manuel Garcia Cida, 26, booked for DUI.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement