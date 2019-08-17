Chip seal work planned between Okanogan and Riverside on Highway 97

OKANOGAN – The Washington State Department of Transportation has announced that there will be chip sealing work on US 97 from Okanogan to Riverside.

A maintenance crew will be chip sealing the highway from just south of the junction with SR 20 to approximately three miles north of Riverside, from milepost 286 to milepost 302. Work is scheduled: Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. WASHDOT says to expect flaggers and pilot car controlled traffic with delays where the crew is chip sealing the highway.

For more information contact the North Central Region Communications at 509-667-2815. For full construction report see: North Central Traveler Advisory & Construction Update.