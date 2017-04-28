Candidate Filing Week Monday, May 15 – Friday, May 19

OKANOGAN – Candidates for local and statewide office will be able to file their candidacy starting May 15. The deadlines and other information is below as provided by the Okanogan County Auditor’s office.

For more information on filing and other questions see the election section of the Auditor’s homepage at okanogancounty.org.

FILING PERIOD

Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, 2017. (RCW 29A.24.050)

All Declaration of Candidacy Forms must be in the Auditor’s Office by 4:30 PM, May 19, 2017. Declaration of Candidacy Forms for Offices that are statewide or involve more than one county, are filed with the Secretary of State in Olympia. For more State candidate filing information go to the Secretary of State web site at www.vote.wa.gov .

SPECIAL 3-DAY FILING PERIOD

There will be a Special 3-day filing period for non-partisan offices for which no one filed during the regular filing period. A list will appear at the end of the regular filing period. The date of the special 3-day period will be May 23 – 25, 2017. (If needed) (RCW29A.24.171)

RESIDENCY

All candidates must be registered voters in the geographic area represented by the office. (RCW 29A.20.021).

FILING FOR MORE THAN ONE OFFICE

No candidate’s name shall appear more than once upon the ballot, unless that name appears once for the office of Precinct Committee Officer, in which case the name may appear not more than twice. (RCW 29A.20.021)

FILING FEES

Some Declaration of Candidacy Form must be accompanied by a Filing Fee. The Filing Fee is 1% of the fixed annual salary at the time of filing. (Per Diem, Per meeting fee or other fee paid based on participation is not a fixed salary.) Minimum Fee is $10.00. If the office has no fixed annual salary, there will be no filing fee. A nominating petition may be submitted in lieu of the filing fee. It must contain valid signatures of registered voters of the district equal in number to the dollars of the normal filing fee. (RCW 29A.24.091)

Filing Fees are not refundable. (RCW 29A.24.131)

DECLARATION OF CANDIDACY FORMS

Declaration of Candidacy forms will be available at the Auditors Office or downloaded from the Secretary of States web page (http://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/CandidateFiling.aspx). During filing week only, candidates can file on line, both at home or in the Auditors Office. Go to vote.wa.gov/okanogan, and follow the links. If a filing fee is required, the fee must be paid by the end of filing before the online filing will be accepted.

On line filing hours are Monday, May 15, 2017 at 9:00AM to Friday, May 19, 2017 at 4:00PM

FILING DECLARATION OF CANDIDACY BY MAIL

Filings made by mail must be received by the filing officer no earlier than ten working days before the first day for filing (May 1) nor later than the close of business on the last day of the filing period (May 19). Filings received before or after this time period, irrespective of postmark, are invalid and will be returned. (RCW 29A.24.081)

WITHDRAWAL OF CANDIDACY

Any candidate may withdraw in writing through Monday, May 22, 2017. Filing fee will not be refunded. (RCW 29A.24.131)

WRITE-IN-CANDIDATES

A candidate who wishes to run a write-in campaign and have the votes count, may file a Declaration Of Write-In Candidacy form with the Auditor’s office.

The Declaration of Candidacy can be filed not later than the day ballots must be mailed according to RCW 29A.40.070. (July 14, 2017 for the Primary Election and October 20, 2017 for the General Election).

A filing fee, if applicable, must accompany the Declaration of Write-In Candidacy at the time of filing with the Auditors Office.

Check with the Auditor’s office for more information. (RCW 29A.24.311)

PUBLIC DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS

Public Disclosure forms must be filed within 14 days of the beginning of a political candidacy or campaign.

If you have a current F-1 on file, one filed by April 15, 2017, you do not need to file another one within two (2) weeks of becoming a candidate.

