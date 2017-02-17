Burn ban extended for Okanogan County

Submitted by Joye Redfield-Wilder

UNION GAP – The Stage 1 burn ban in Okanogan County is being extended to 8 a.m., Tuesday, (Feb. 21) because air quality conditions will likely be unhealthy for sensitive groups through the weekend, according to the Washington Department of Ecology.

Light winds and some rain on Monday evening are expected to improve conditions in Okanogan County by Tuesday morning.

A Stage 1 burn ban in Kittitas County expires today (Feb. 17) at noon where air quality is expected to clear up over the weekend.

Under a Stage 1 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited including residential, agricultural and forestburning. Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts, and other uncertified wood-burningdevices is prohibited unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat. Certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices are allowed.

Call 866-211-6284 if you think someone is illegally burning or you are impacted by smoke.

Up-to-date burn ban information is available at www.waburnbans.net.

Ecology’s burn bans do not apply on tribal reservations, where the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has jurisdiction. Call 800-424-4372 for tribal burn ban information or visitEPA’s Washington Burn Ban page on their website.

