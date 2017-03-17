NWS warns of flood risk in county

A Flood Warning for rain and snowmelt was issued by the National Weather Service at this morning, March 17 and remains in effect until 12:15 p.m. Sunday for Northeastern Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens, Spokane, Whitman, Asotin, Garfield, Lewis, Nez Perce, Shoshone, Benewah. Kootenai, Latah, Bonner, Boundary and Pend Oreille counties.

Rain will increase late this afternoon into Saturday. The anticipated runoff from this upcoming event will likely produce small stream flooding…as well as field flooding. Our unusually wet and snowy winter has raised the water table unusually high over north Idaho and a large portion of Washington. Flooding is ongoing in many areas…and any additional rain will likely make conditions worse.

In addition to small stream and field flooding…several rivers in north Idaho and eastern Washington are rising as melting snow works through the system. Drier and cooler conditions are expected Sunday and Monday…but additional systems with rain may result in elevated flood concerns through much of next week.

Recommended actions:

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely.