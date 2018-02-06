Two Oroville High School juniors seek 2018 Oroville May Festival Queen’s crown

‘Big Top Extravaganza’ this year’s festival theme

OROVILLE – Two young ladies are seeking to be selected as this year’s Oroville May Festival Queen and Princess. They are Madison Whiteaker and Jennifer Cisneros, both juniors at Oroville High School. The girls will represent Oroville during May Festival, as well as community events throughout the region.

May Festival this year has a theme of Big Top Extravaganza and is on Saturday, May 12 with the Coronation the night before. This year’s May Festival Selection night is Monday, Feb. 19 at the Oroville High School Commons beginning at 7 p.m. The girls will be rated on their interview with the judges, as well as their speech, the answer to an impromptu question and modeling. The judges will be both from within and outside of the community and their decisions count for 70 percent of the total points for which girl will serve as queen and which as princess. The remaining 30 percent will come from a vote of the audience. Community members must be present at Selection Night to vote.

The two girls have submitted their bios so that the community can get to know them a little better.

Jennifer Cisneros

My name is Jennifer Cisneros and I am honored to be one of your 2018 May Festival Queen candidates. My family includes my father Florentino Cisneros, my mother Angelica Medina and my younger brother Bryan Cisneros.

I am a junior at Oroville High School and a full time Running Start student at Wenatchee Valley College working towards my business degree. I moved to Oroville about six years ago. I was previously enrolled in Tonasket and to me, the thought of moving to Oroville was out of this world. Upon my arrival, the community in Oroville was very welcoming in every way!

Throughout the past years I have been a part of multiple activities and clubs that our town and school have to offer, such as FBLA, junior high and high school ASB, band, sports year ‘round, Be the Change Club, Upward Bound, yearbook, youth representative for the Oroville Cares Coalition and May Day Class Royalty. Throughout all of my participation, I have been able to grow and learn as an individual by helping give back to our community and represent our town.

Even though I have not lived in Oroville my entire life, I did attend May Day for a number of years and always remember anxiously waiting to watch the May Festival Queen and Princesses ride downtown on their float. I am very thankful and honored for the opportunity to represent Oroville. I hope to see everyone on February 19th for selection night!

Madison Whiteaker

Hello, my name is Madison Whiteaker and I am running for Oroville’s 2018 May Festival Queen. I live with my father Daniel Whiteaker and my younger sister Reagan Whiteaker.

I am a junior at Oroville High School and a full time Running Start student at Wenatchee Valley College. I take pride in my grades and education; I also spend a lot of my time playing sports for the Oroville teams. I am a varsity player for both girls’ softball and volleyball. I am also an active member of the college access program Upward Bound.

I have lived in Oroville my whole life, and have always taken pride in calling this my hometown. I have taken part in the May Day parade and festivities ever since I could walk and it has always been a tradition I look forward too. I was a dancer in the Maypole and I participated in the junior high and high school marching band.

Ever since I was a little girl I have looked up and idolized the queen and princesses and I am very thankful I get this chance to become one. I hope to see everyone on February 19th at 7 p.m. for selection night!