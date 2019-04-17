Oroville’s Arbor Day Celebration Thursday, April 18

Gary DeVon/staff photo
The Oroville City Crew expanded the hole in the sidewalk in front of the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune office to accommodate a new lollipop maple tree that will replace a tree that had been removed. Joe Finsen was using a small backhoe Wednesday to dig a hole for the new tree which will be planted on Thursday as part of Oroville’s Arbor Day Celebration.
OROVILLE – Oroville’s Arbor Day ceremony will be held on Main Street in front of the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune office on Thursday, April 18 at 10 a.m.
A new Lollipop Maple tree will be planted to replace a tree removed last year. The high school choir will be singing and refreshments will be provided by the Royal Neighbors.
About Gary DeVon
Gary DeVon is the managing editor of the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune and celebrated his 25th year at the newspaper in August 2012. He graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Communications - Print Journalism, with an emphasis in photojournalism. He is a proud alumnus of Oroville High School. His family first settled in Okanogan County in the late 1800s. His parents are Judy DeVon and the late Larry DeVon and he has two younger brothers - Dante and Michael. Many family members still call Oroville home. He has a grown daughter, Segornae Douglas and a young granddaughter, Erin.