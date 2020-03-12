Mildred M. Otto, age 95, passed away on March 4,, 2020 at North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket, Washington. Mildred, fondly known as Millie, was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 8, 1924 to German immigrants.

She spoke only German when she started school, but soon learned English and even helped her high school teacher teach German. Millie studied at Chicago Music College and was a skilled, classical pianist. She was so skilled that when she played a recital piece for the president of the college at a music competition and he told her he could not play it any better! She won the competition! Millie went on to play for many events including her high school chorale and later for over 30 years at her church.

Early in 1946, her father was reading an ad in their German newspaper; “Wanted: a wife for a chicken farmer.” The ad was answered and Millie began a three-month correspondence with a chicken farmer named, Alfred. She had quite the spirit of adventure because she moved from city life to country life and on June 30, 1946 Mildred and Alfred were married in Littlerock, Washington. They shared a wonderful married life of love and laughter for 53 years. Millie and Alfred raised not only chickens but a flock of children on their ranch, Otto’s Poultry Farm. Millie loved the outdoors, hiking and camping. She loved her family and lived simply to serve them. Millie did not like personal attention; rather, she would deflect the attention back to whom she loved the most, her dear savior, Jesus Christ.

Mildred is survived by six children: Linda (Jim) Born of Sandy, Oregon; Donna (Don) Salter of Olympia, Washington; Fred (Audrey) Otto of Sanford, Florida; Bernice (Zac) of Tonasket, Washington.; Ted (Michele) of Olympia, Washington and Ivy (Colin) of Eugene, Oregon.

She was preceded in death by husband, Alfred; daughter, Karen, and one grandson.

The family would like to express gratefulness to the staff at North Valley Extended Care for the kind and loving care given to Millie these last two years.

Suggested memorials: Ethnos (formerly New Tribes Mission) or North Valley Extended Care Foundation.

A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, April 11, 2020 starting at 11 a.m. at the Littlerock Community Fellowship in Olympia, Washington.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.