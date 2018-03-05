Oroville Area Farmworker Housing: Present and Future

OROVILLE – The Oroville Housing Authority and Marty Miller, of the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing, invites local growers and those interested to attend a meeting to discuss the future needs of H2A and non-H2A farmworker housing in the Oroville area.

The meeting will be held on March 15, 2018 at 5PM at the Oroville Harvest Shelter, 18 Sawtells Road – Trailer 5. Some of the topics to be discussed are physical state of the Oroville Harvest Shelter, realities and challenges of operations and maintenance, agricultural work trends from WA Employment Security, and the Agricultural Appropriations Bill.

The public is invited to come and share their thoughts, experiences and concerns about Oroville Area Farmworker Housing.

For more information contact Sue Edick, OHA Executive Director, at suee@orovillehousingauthority.com.