Auditions starting for new Tonasket Community Theater production

Play features short sketches from families dealing with immigration issues

TONASKET – Auditions for Tonasket Community Theater’s upcoming production will be held Tuesday March 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Cultural Center of Tonasket.

Director Sarah Kaiser wants to encourage people to audition for her next production. She needs to cast eight people, two in their teens, three in their 30-40s and three older citizens). Acting experience and ability to speak Spanish is a plus, but not necessary at all. Kaiser says the most important talent is the desire to be part of a theater production. The rehearsals will start March 15 and happen once or twice a week (depending on the part) and the play will be presented at the CCC from May 17 to May 20. “Generally we like to schedule rehearsals for mid- week, in the early evenings, because of school and work schedules,” said Kaiser.

Currently titled “ El Diario de Anna Francisco,” this play will feature a series of short sketches about local families who are dealing with immigration issues. Based on real families, all the names and details have been changed, to protect the people who shared the story of their struggle with DACA, ICE, immigration issues, finances, education and family dynamics.

The title is a reference to the classic “The Diary of Anne Frank” which told the story of another time in history when families had to seek safety by hiding within their own society.

“People of Hispanic heritage make up 17 percent of the population of Oroville, Tonasket and Omak and have a huge impact on all of us,” say organizers of the play.

The stories of what they are experiencing are cloaked in secrecy by necessity. Kaiser believes that this theatrical production can give a voice to that struggle without compromising individual security. It will be a dynamic and intriguing, yet simply staged production. Though this is a serious subject, we will include touches of beauty and humor .

For the audition, the director asks that you bring a short poem or story to read so she can see how dynamic you can be. She is looking for people who want to try a different form of theater, who can memorize a small part and portray a variety of personalities on stage.

Those with questions should email to sarahdrama@ncidata.com or leave a message for Kaiser at the CCC office. Those that would like to help with the production (lights, costumes, production assistance) you can also show up at auditions or contact Kaiser.