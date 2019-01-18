16th Annual Omak Film Festival starts this month

OMAK – Wenatchee Valley College at Omak student government has partnered with Omak and Mirage theaters to present the 16th Annual Omak Film Festival from Jan. 31-Feb. 20. The festival features seven current and acclaimed films.

“The goal of the partnership is to bring films that otherwise would not make it to the Okanogan—films that are riveting, captivating, educational and entertaining,” said Livia Millard, WVC at Omak multicultural coordinator.

Jan. 31-Feb. 2: “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception. Rated R.

Feb. 1-7: “Green Book.” Dr. Don Shirley is a world-class African American pianist, who is about to embark on a concert tour in the Deep South in 1962. He bonds with his tough-talkng driver and bouncer from the Bronx as they travel and confront racism and danger in an era of segregation. Rated PG-13.

Feb. 3-6: “Free Solo.” Follow Alex Honnold as he becomes the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite’s 3,000-foot-high El Capitan wall with no ropes or safety gear. Rated PG-13.

Feb. 7-9: “The Favourite.” In early 18th century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When a new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. Rated R.

Feb. 10-13: “If Beale Street Could Talk.” After her fiancé is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence. Rated R.

Feb. 14-16: “On the Basis of Sex.” Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg teams with her husband Marty to bring a groundbreaking case before the U.S. Court of Appeals and overturn a century of gender discrimination. Rated PG-13.

Feb. 17-20: “Vice.” Biopic of Dick Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the US, under President Bush, and during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack. Rated R.

WVC at Omak students with current student ID will be admitted free with one guest to each of these films. Regular admission is $9 for adults and $6.50 for children under 11. There are also $5 Tuesday tickets valid for films playing on Tuesdays. Festival season passes are available for purchase for $36 at the Mirage Theater.

All films will be shown at the Mirage Theater, 101 South Main in downtown Omak. For showtimes or more information about the films being shown, visit omaktheater.com, Facebook.com/OmakMirageTheater or call (509) 826-0860

The Omak Film Festival is sponsored by Omak and Mirage theaters and the Associated Students of Wenatchee Valley College at Omak.