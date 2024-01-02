Tonasket wrestlers compete in two tourneys

Tonasket Wrestling had six wrestlers compete at the tough Gut Check Tourney in Auburn while the rest went to the Royal City tournament.

Tonasket Boy wrestlers had another valuable experience over the last couple of days. They had six of their wrestlers compete at the very tough Gut Check tournament held in Auburn while the rest went to the Royal City tournament which also featured some great competition.

“At Gut Check we managed to get a top 15 finish as a team out 70 teams. Tyge Plank battled his way to a 4th place finish, Jerry Hernandez took 5th and Chub Plank took 8th,” said Tigers’ Coach Cole Denison.

Miguel Depaz won three matches, Keenan Denison won two and Gus Ray won a match.

“At Royal City we came in 4th as a team out of 27 represented. Individual placings include Kevin Polito, Aaron Polito, and Logan Stucker 2nd. Jesse Corum 3rd and Jayton Caddy 4th,” said Denison.

Others who wrestled for Tonasket were Blaze Tillman, Luis Verduzco, Kase Denison, Casen Clark, Zion Tillman, Gabe Ray and Tommy Deebach.

“As always we are very pleased with the effort from all of our wrestlers and super proud of how they are competing,” said the Tigers’ coach.