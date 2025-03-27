Seventh District lawmakers invite the public to participate in a telephone town hall meeting on Thursday, March 27 at 6 p.m.

OLYMPIA – Seventh District lawmakers Sen. Shelly Short and Reps. Hunter Abell and Andrew Engell invite the public to participate in a telephone town hall meeting on Thursday, March 27 at 6 p.m.

The purpose of the town hall is to hold a public conversation about the 2025 legislative session, now in progress in Olympia, according to Sen. Short. This telephone town hall format allows people to ask questions and join the conversation from anywhere in the 7th District – from your home, your car or any place you can pick up a signal.

The 7th District lawmakers will discuss legislation being considered in this year’s session, including major tax increases, measures to restrict Second Amendment rights, and proposals to weaken tough anti-crime initiatives approved by Washington voters. Other hot topics this year include rent control, a per-mile road-usage charge, unemployment insurance for striking workers, and increased control of local school curriculums and policies from Olympia

“Many of you will receive calls shortly before the meeting begins inviting you to participate. You also can participate by calling directly to 509-361-1818 at 6 p.m.,” said Short.

“This session has given us plenty to talk about. Democratic majorities in the House and Senate are proposing a staggering tax increase. We are expecting floor battles over rent control, Second Amendment rights, central control of school districts from Olympia and extending unemployment insurance to workers who choose to strike. Other proposals would raise the cost of driving by creating a per-mile road usage charge and doubling down on fuel regulations,” said the senator, adding, “We’ll tell you about all this and more Thursday evening. I hope you can make it.”

The 7th Legislative District is the state’s largest, covering 20 percent of its land mass, encompassing Ferry, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, and Stevens counties, and parts of Spokane, Douglas and Chelan counties.