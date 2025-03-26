Mary Lou Peterson, 75 years young, joined the Lord surrounded by family and friends on January 5th, 2025, in Omak, Washington. Mary Lou grew up and lived in Oroville, Washington.

She is survived by her husband, Dan Peterson, married for 57 years; daughter, Robin (Jim) Acord; son, Andy (Andrea) Peterson; brother, Dennis (Marilyn) Wilder; brother, Dal (Freida) Wilder and brother, Chuck Wilder. Mary Lou also had many grandkids, Chandra (Jed) Kretz, Jessica (Nathan) Forbus/Fulwiler, Terika Brasher, Emma Lou Brasher, Brylee Acord, Mackenzie (Andrew) Goodwin, Wyatt Acord, Trevor (Joey) Peterson, Blake (Rachel) Peterson and Everett Peterson. Also, her great-grandchildren, Trace Fulwiler, Waylon and Josette Kretz, Cole and Danny Forbus.

Mary Lou enjoyed working in her garden and summer outings with the family. The family spent many summer vacations riding horseback in the Okanogan Pasayten Wilderness, camping and fishing.

Mary Lou believed strongly in giving back to her community. After graduating from Oroville High School in 1967, she attended the U.S. Army Reserves and completed her Dental Hygienist in Tacoma Washington, in 1967-1968 and has been a member of the Legion since. After returning home, she was an active member of the Oroville Assembly of God Church, where she was the Sunday School Director for many years.

Mary Lou grew up and worked in an agricultural community. She spent many years working at the local apple warehouses and was recognized in the Good Fruit Grower Magazine while they owned and operated a cherry orchard. Mary Lou also owned a small drive-in restaurant (DJ’s) across from Oroville High School when she was working as an Oroville School Board member. During this time, she was involved with and supported many local school events. She worked in the Noxious Weed Office for almost 20 years. In the year of 2003, she was sworn in and served two terms as the first elected woman in Okanogan County as a Commissioner. In her final days, she worked as the Secretary/Treasurer for the Oroville Cemetery District for many years.

Mary Lou’s departure is a great loss and is deeply felt by her entire family, as well as countless friends and co-workers whom she knew and loved.

The family deeply appreciates your support during this difficult time. A celebration of life will be held at Oroville Assembly of God Church on April 6th, 2025, at 1 p.m., 623 Central Ave., Oroville, Washington