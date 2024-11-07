Sheriff’s patrol car struck by another vehicle while at accident scene

The patrol vehicle of two deputies was struck on Wednesday, Nov. 6 near Havillah, sending the driver and both deputies to the hospital.

HAVILLAH – The patrol vehicle of two Okanogan County Deputies investigating a one-vehicle collision near Havillah was struck on Wednesday, Nov. 6 in the afternoon sending the driver and both deputies to the hospital.

“Okanogan County Deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle collision in the area of 392 Havillah Road, Tonasket. Deputy Kersten and Dodge arrived and were investigating the collision when their patrol vehicle, a 2020 Dodge Durango, was struck from behind by a 2008 Ford F350 driven by a resident of Tonasket. The emergency lights were activated on the patrol vehicle,” said Undersheriff Dave Yarnell.

Both deputies were seated in the patrol vehicle when it was struck. Deputy Kersten is a Field Training Officer with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and is field training Deputy Dodge. Both deputies and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to North Valley Hospital.

The Washington State Patrol was requested to complete the investigation into the collision.

The driver of the other vehicle was cited for driving without a license with identification, no insurance and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle, commonly known as the slow down and move over law.