Oroville woman injured in head-on crash airlifted to Wenatchee

By Gary A. De Von

editor@gazette-tribune.com

RIVERSIDE — A two-vehicle, head-on collision on SR97 near Riverside resulted in an Oroville woman being airlifted to Wenatchee and shut down the highway for over four hours last Monday.

According to the accident report filed by Washington State Patrol Trooper Hunter Sorensen, a pickup being driven southbound on SR97 on June 19 at 11:20 a.m., turned across the north lane to make a left at Riverside onto Main Street and was struck head-on by a car heading northbound causing the pickup to roll onto the driver’s side. The car came to rest in the northbound lane and the roadway was blocked for about four hours and 15 minutes.

The driver of the 2002 Ford F150 pickup, Jose Cisneros, 38, Chelan, was not injured. Barbara Booker, 71, Oroville, who was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Aveo, was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment of her injuries. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, according to Trooper Sorensen’s accident report.

At the time of the report, no charges had been filed against Cisneros and the accident is under investigation by the WSP. Both vehicles were listed as totaled and towed to the WSP’s bullpen as evidence in the investigation.