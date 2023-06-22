Matt Welles

Matt Welles, age 82 of Tonasket, Washington, died on June 13, 2023 at North Valley Hospital. He was born in Elmira, New York on September 15, 1940 to George and Mary Welles.

Matt grew up on the family farm in New York State and joined the Marine Corps in 1958. After a visit to Cuba and Vietnam, he left the Marines and attended forestry school. But the military life called him back and he became a SeaBee for the next 17 years, during which he traveled extensively, meeting his wife Val in Greece and bringing her to America after which they went on to many world-wide adventures.

Matt was a member of the Community Culture Center, the Barter Fair community and the Tonasket and Oroville farmers’ markets, the Tonasket Gun Club and the Legacy.

Matt was married to Val for 37 years, he had two daughters, Sylvia and Sandie from his first marriage and five stepchildren, Ricky (Michaela), Christopher (Julie), Susie, Robert (Tracy) and Martin. He had two brothers, David and Jon and his loving sister, Elizabeth. There are 11 grandchildren and five greatgrandchildren.

Matt Welles U.S. Army

There will be a Celebration of his Life at the Tonasket Community Culture Center on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.